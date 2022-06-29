Ruto Accuses Uhuru of Secretly Selling Mombasa, Lamu & Kisumu Ports

Deputy President William Ruto has alleged that his boss Uhuru Kenyatta secretly sold the Mombasa, Kisumu and Lamu ports to foreigners.

In a statement issued by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Director of Communications, Wanjohi Githae, the president had auctioned the ports to Dubai based businessmen with the final deal sealed during Raila Odinga’s birthday party held in Mombasa.

“Today, we reveal to Kenyans a clandestine plot by the outgoing Handshake Government of Uhuru and Raila to illegally mortgage our Ports of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, to a foreign country.”

“In a secret deal under the guise of an Economic Cooperation Agreement with the United Arab Emirates, and which epitomises grand corruption; Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets,” the statement read in part.

The Kenya Kwanza coalition’s presidential candidate, Ruto, asked Uhuru to disclose any process and procedure used to create the agreement in accordance with the Public-Private Partnership Act (PPPA), which he believes is rife with legal problems.

One of the issues brought up by the DP is the absence of public participation, which suggests that the agreement was quickly reached by a small number of government officials before the election on August 9.

He said that the agreement was against the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, which stipulates that such contracts must be open, competitive, reasonable in price, and equitable. Furthermore, county governments, the cabinet, and parliament should be involved in such agreements.

Ruto questioned the legitimacy of the Dubai-based company and demanded that the government disclose information on the owners of the company, the price of the transaction, and other applicants for the same tender.

“Kenyans must also know whether the procurement of the company was a government-to-government agreement and, if so, why section 4(2)(f) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 did not apply.”

”From the shortcuts, we have exposed; the auction of our ports looks like corruption, it is swimming like corruption, it is shouting corruption, and it is certainly corruption!”

