Sio Gachagua! DP Ruto Names Mt Kenya Politician Who Could Succeed Him in 2032

Deputy President William Ruto has spoken for the first time on why Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki lost the running mate role to Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday June 29 during an economic forum Tharaka Nithi, the DP informed locals that he was preparing the Senator for a far larger role in national politics ahead of the 2032 General Election.

Ruto urged citizens not to be upset that Kindiki was not selected as his running companion, noting that he is still a young and aspiring politician.

“I know when I said that Kindiki was not good for the governor’s seat, some of you were angry. This man missed the running mate slot by a whisker and you want him to run around here for local politics? He asked.

“Justin Muturi, Gachagua and I are old people and when we finish we shall leave the space for the young one like Kindiki. But before that, we have to plan for them and guide them on what to do so that they can be better through mentorship. After we are done with our 10 years, then it will now be their turn. ” The DP stated.

He argued that Kindiki had the stature to serve at the national level hence his decision to name him as his chief agent.

“In the pecking order of UDA, we have myself at the top, followed by Rigathi Gachagua and then followed by Senator Kindiki. Kindiki is the one who is handling all matters of elections and making sure that not even one vote is lost,” Ruto added.

Ruto made his statement just a few days after Gachagua disclosed that, should Kenya Kwanza win the election on August 9, they were thinking about elevating Kindiki to a key cabinet position.

He claimed that despite not being selected as Ruto’s running mate and amid allegations of a rift among Ruto’s allies, Kindiki had demonstrated his loyalty to the UDA candidate.

