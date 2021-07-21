Ruto: As Jubilee, We Had Great Plans For Kenyans With Big Four Agenda But Raila Disrupted Everything 

Deputy President William Ruto has said the hustle model is focused on improving the lives of the majority of Kenyans and not a few.

Speaking in Machakos town on Wednesday, the DP said Jubilee Party had similar ambitions in their second term with the Big Four agenda but were greatly distracted after the opposition joined the government through the handshake agreement.

“We had great plans to improve the lives of Kenyans through the implementation of the Big Four agenda—manufacturing, housing, food security, and universal healthcare,” he said.

“But this was disrupted after the opposition joined us.”

The DP said that the opposition should apologize to Kenyans for disrupting projects that were aimed at improving their lives.

He further promised the crowd that his government will be made by hustlers, something that is giving his opponents sleepless nights.

“When I told them that the 2022 government will be formed by the hustlers, they thought it was a joke,” he said.

“Now, they have found themselves at the wrong side and are busy in the boardrooms seeking partners to form alliances with.

“We are not bothered by political realignments among leaders whose focus is to create positions for themselves. Our focus as hustler movement is to empower the majority of Kenyans economically.”

The DP was accompanied by MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), and Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) who drummed up support.

“As Kamba community, we should learn from the past mistakes and support Ruto for presidency so as to be part of his government in 2022,” Musyoka said.

Munyaka asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to join Ruto if he really cares about his people because supporting Raila hasn’t bared any fruits.

“Kalonzo Musyoka should know that he has no place in Nasa. We’ve supported Raila Odinga two times but it seems the former Prime Minister is not ready to support someone else. This is why we ask our brother Kalonzo to join the hustler movement,” Munyaka said.

Added Gachagua:

“Raila after the handshake ensured development projects were initiated in Nyanza ignoring other Nasa areas. This shows what kind of a leader he is.”

