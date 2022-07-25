Ruto Asks Raila to Attend Presidential Debate Scheduled on Tuesday 

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer DP William Ruto has asked his main competitor Raila Odonga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance to appear for the presidential debate on Tuesday July 26.

Speaking on Monday during a campaign trail in Nandi County, the second in command told the former Prime Minister that he would be waiting for him at the debate.

“I want to encourage my competitor Mr kitendawili tafadhali wewe kuja kwa debate. Mimi nakungojea kwa debate kwa sababu wakenya wanataka kujua hii tibiim na tialala ni kitu gani. Wakenya wanataka kujua hizi hadithi zako za hekaya za Abunuasi ni kitu gani,” Ruto said.

His comments follow the announcement by Raila’s presidential campaign secretariat that he will not attend the presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Prof. Makau Mutua, the spokesman for Raila’s campaign, stated that it would be “a tremendous error” for Raila to share a podium with William Ruto, whom they described as lacking in integrity.

“He has become desperate. He is a man who has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame. That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethics, and governance the key existential questions that Kenya faces. These issues sit at the core of the Azimio campaign,” Professor Makau Mutua said.

The secretariat stated that the Azimio leader would instead participate in a televised town hall with ordinary Kenyans at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands to present their solutions to the difficulties affecting the country and Kenyans.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate…. In lieu of a traditional debate, we plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people.” Makau Mutua stated.

Ruto confirmed his attendance, and the secretariat for the presidential debate said on Sunday, July 24 that the event will proceed as scheduled.

Also Read: Bahati Refuses to Step Down for Oluoch Despite Raila’s Job Offer