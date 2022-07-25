Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Asks Raila to Attend Presidential Debate Scheduled on Tuesday 

By

Published

raoruto

raoruto

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer DP William Ruto has  asked his main competitor Raila Odonga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance to appear for the presidential debate on Tuesday July 26.

Speaking on Monday during a campaign trail in Nandi County, the second in command told the former Prime Minister that he would be waiting for him at the debate.

“I want to encourage my competitor Mr kitendawili tafadhali wewe kuja kwa debate. Mimi nakungojea kwa debate kwa sababu wakenya wanataka kujua hii tibiim na tialala ni kitu gani. Wakenya wanataka kujua hizi hadithi zako za hekaya za Abunuasi ni kitu gani,” Ruto said. 

His comments follow the announcement by Raila’s presidential campaign secretariat that he will not attend the presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

Prof. Makau Mutua, the spokesman for Raila’s campaign, stated that it would be “a tremendous error” for Raila to share a podium with William Ruto, whom they described as lacking in integrity.

“He has become desperate. He is a man who has no regard for ethics, public morals, or shame. That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, integrity, ethics, and governance the key existential questions that Kenya faces. These issues sit at the core of the Azimio campaign,” Professor Makau Mutua said. 

The secretariat stated that the Azimio leader would instead participate in a televised town hall with ordinary Kenyans at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands to present their solutions to the difficulties affecting the country and Kenyans.

“It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate…. In lieu of a traditional debate, we plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi’s Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people.” Makau Mutua stated.

Ruto confirmed his attendance, and the secretariat for the presidential debate said on Sunday, July 24 that the event will proceed as scheduled.

Also Read: Bahati Refuses to Step Down for Oluoch Despite Raila’s Job Offer

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020