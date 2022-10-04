Ruto Gets New Aide de Camp From Kenya Army

President William Ruto has been given a new Aide de Camp, Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga.

Lengusuranga who is from the Kenya Army will replace Stelu Lekolool who was promoted to Brigadier and deployed to the Department of Defence headquarters.

Lengusuranga was spotted with the head of State on Tuesday in Mathira Nyeri County during the burial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagu’s elder brother Jackson Reriani.

He will be deputized by Col. Damaris Agnetta, also from the Kenya Army.

Agnetta will succeed Racheal Nduta Kamui, who has been promoted to the rank of full Colonel and assigned to the Department of Defense’s headquarters.

Colonel Lengusuranga was commissioned in 1999 and is an experienced and decorated military officer serving as the senior branch commander of Special Forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Damaris Agnetta on the other hand was commissioned as an Artillery officer in 2003. She has served in the UN Observer Mission.

Related: Meet President William Ruto’s Little Known Female Aide De Camp Rachel Nduta (PHOTOS)

The former ADC was from the Kenya Navy, and his deputy was from Kenya Airforce.

The ADC performs a number of roles including, standing behind the president, taking gifts and other things on his behalf, escorting him from the State House to a waiting car, opening the door, and saluting the President as he takes his seat.

The ADC’s primary responsibility is to give the presidency dignity and honor. He/She also accompanies the President while he is on official business.

Every president, according to military protocol, is given the chance to choose his Aide de Camp, who works closely with the Presidential Escort Unit Commander in charge of his security.

Also Read: Inside President William Ruto’s Chicken Empire in Sugoi that Earns Him Ksh 1.5 Million Daily (Photos)