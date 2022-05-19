Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto Leads Kenya Kwanza Economic Bloc Forum In Nakuru

By

Published

FB IMG 16529652968922352
Deputy president William Ruto

Earlier today, Deputy president William Ruto and his team led an economic block forum in Nakuru. Nakuru people presented their issues and one of them was on the health sector.

FB IMG 16529652888260666

Deputy president William Ruto

However, several issues were presented to the deputy president William Ruto. The people of Nakuru county decried the state of their health centres citing that they need reforms.

FB IMG 16529653249285150

Economic bloc forum in Nakuru

On the other hand, the community health volunteers also said that they did not get enough money and tools to facilitate their work. Currently, there are only 10,000 community health volunteers in Nakuru county. Most of them complained of basic tools. Addressing the issue, Deputy William Ruto said that they will address the issue with an immediate effect.

FB IMG 16529653077707756

Deputy president William Ruto, Wetangula and Mudavadi

The representative of the community health workers also urged the deputy president to be discussing issues with the health care providers.

Nonetheless, the issue of NHIF was also brought forward. William Ruto promised the people that everyone will have an opportunity to visit any health facility. On matters of paying the NHIF, a person will pay depending on what he earns.

Giving an example, he told the people of Nakuru that he pays 1700 for the NHIF yet he earns a million while boda boda operator who earns 7500 a month pays 500. Ruto cited that this was unfair and that he might reduce the payment to at least three hundred shillings or depending with what a person earns.

Introduction of ambulances

Additionally, Governor Alfred Mutua also urged the senator of Nakuru to introduce ambulances in the county. This ambulances will be taking people to hospitals for free and no payment will be required.

Also read Susan Kihika Denies Being a Jubilee Mole in UDA

Susan Kihika who is also vying for Nakuru gubernatorial seat promised her people to reform all the health facilities in the region once she is elected.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020