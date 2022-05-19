Ruto Leads Kenya Kwanza Economic Bloc Forum In Nakuru

Earlier today, Deputy president William Ruto and his team led an economic block forum in Nakuru. Nakuru people presented their issues and one of them was on the health sector.

However, several issues were presented to the deputy president William Ruto. The people of Nakuru county decried the state of their health centres citing that they need reforms.

On the other hand, the community health volunteers also said that they did not get enough money and tools to facilitate their work. Currently, there are only 10,000 community health volunteers in Nakuru county. Most of them complained of basic tools. Addressing the issue, Deputy William Ruto said that they will address the issue with an immediate effect.

The representative of the community health workers also urged the deputy president to be discussing issues with the health care providers.

Nonetheless, the issue of NHIF was also brought forward. William Ruto promised the people that everyone will have an opportunity to visit any health facility. On matters of paying the NHIF, a person will pay depending on what he earns.

Giving an example, he told the people of Nakuru that he pays 1700 for the NHIF yet he earns a million while boda boda operator who earns 7500 a month pays 500. Ruto cited that this was unfair and that he might reduce the payment to at least three hundred shillings or depending with what a person earns.

Introduction of ambulances

Additionally, Governor Alfred Mutua also urged the senator of Nakuru to introduce ambulances in the county. This ambulances will be taking people to hospitals for free and no payment will be required.

Susan Kihika who is also vying for Nakuru gubernatorial seat promised her people to reform all the health facilities in the region once she is elected.