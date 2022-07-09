Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Ruto on the Spot Again As Powerful Uhuru CS Reveals How He Nearly Slapped Him

By

Published

RutoWamalwa

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has claimed that Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer William Ruto nearly slapped him together with Interior CS Dr Fred Matiangi. 

Speaking in Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday July 9 in a rally, Wamalwa revealed that the second in command almost slapped him after he took President Uhuru Kenyatta to Western region. 

“We had brought Uhuru here at Bukhungu – As the eye of the Luhya nation in the Cabinet, we sat with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga) and the president appointed Oparanya chairman of the sugar task force,” he said.

According to CS Wamalwa DP Ruto was angered by the event to an extent of nearly slapping him. 

“Jamaa alikuwa na hasira sijawahiona- karibu nipate hio slap. Angeteleza hio kofi iniguze singempa shavu lingine, ningempa uppercut tuonane mundu khu mundu. (He was angry he nearly slapped me. If he could have slapped me, I could not have given him my other cheek, but an upper cut. We could have fought as men)” Wamalwa said.

Eugene Wamalwa 1 1320x740 1

The Defence CS also claimed that the DP also nearly slapped Interior CS Fred Matiangi before a visit to Kisumu. 

“When Matiang’i was allocated more responsibilities, Ruto was so angry. When we were about to come to Kisumu and had convened at state house, he nearly slapped Matiang’i. I have witnesses if he wants to dispute this revelation,” he added.

Wamalwa’s sentiments come days after DP Ruto sensationally claimed that he nearly slapped President Kenyatta in 2017 after the nullification of their win by the Supreme Court. 

This is after Uhuru was ready to give up the seat and go back to his rural Ichaweri home. 

Also Read: Murathe Reveals Why Ruto Will be Dangerous for Kenya, Names 5 Things He Might do When Given Power

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020