Ruto, Raila Agents Jet to Greece to Inspect Ballot Printing 

Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja agents have flown to Greece to inspect the printing of presidential ballot papers.

George Wajackoya and David Waihiga Mwaure did designate agents to accompany IEBC officials to Europe.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner, Juliana Cherera, indicated that the organization gave all four presidential candidates the opportunity to send representatives to Greece to inspect the ballot printing process.

The officials are supposed to visit the company contracted to produce ballots, Inform Lykos S.A.

Raila Odinga’s Azimio dispatched lawyer Velma Maumo and former journalist Ben Agina, while Kenya Kwanza did not reveal the identity of the two agents accompanying the IEBC officials.

The agents and IEBC officials were scheduled to go to Greece last Friday, but were unable to do so due to Visa problems.

The IEBC has provided the party agents with a checklist of things they wish to monitor, such as the security features on the ballot papers and the deficit and ballot printing volume inside the firm.

Raila Odinga’s Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, stated that the Azimio representatives had received assurances that the ballots would be secure and that running mate photographs had been produced in light of the High Court decision.

The High court had ruled that the images of the candidates’ their running mates and gubernatorial running mates should be featured on the ballot papers.

According to Cherera the electoral commission had complied with the order and gave the assurance that it would support the media during the election by providing important information.

” IEBC is dedicated to providing the Media with information and promoting the vital role that the Media plays in guaranteeing a free, fair, and legitimate election, ” she said.

