Ruto Receives Another Award In Guinea-Bissau

President William Ruto has been awarded Guinea-Bissau’s Medal of Honor, the ‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’.

In a statement via his X account, Ruto expressed his gratitude after receiving the medal, promising to unite and transform Africa.

“Humbled to be presented with the ‘Medalha Amílcar Cabral’, Guinea-Bissau’s Medal of Honor. We will keep combining efforts to unite and transform Africa,” Ruto stated.

The Amilcar Cabral Medal is the highest decoration of Guinea-Bissau and is named in memory of the national hero Amílcar Cabral.

The award is given to outstanding personalities who have contributed to the creation and strengthening of Guinea-Bissau. It is also awarded posthumously to foreigners.

This comes a day after President Ruto was feted with Ghana’s highest honour, The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta.

President Nana Akufo-Addo who conferred the honour to President Ruto said he was an example of a new generation of African leaders who are insisting on the application of principles of accountability and due process to all citizens no matter their status in society.

He pointed out that Kenya under Ruto’s leadership has become an example of a country governed by the rule of law.

“Under your leadership, Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The Ghanaian Head of State also mentioned that Kenya has regained its place of pride on the international stage, citing declining inflation, growth in start-ups, and the number of Kenyans set to have access to housing and health insurance.

“President Ruto your leadership has been instrumental in scaling Kenya toward greater heights of progress and prosperity. Indeed, under your leadership, Kenya is regaining her pride of place on the international stage,” Akufo-Adoo added.

