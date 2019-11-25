Ruto Secretly Changes Tact on BBI Report, Warms up to PM Post

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp have started sending out signals that the DP is ready and willing to be the next Prime Minister if the BBI recommends constitutional changes that would create the position.

This comes ahead of the release of the report by the handshake team which is expected to send shockwaves in political circles. BBI Taskforce Chairman Yusuf Haji announced on Thursday last week that the highly anticipated report will be released tomorrow (Tuesday).

Ruto has been very vocal, leading the onslaught against the BBI report, which he has accused of seeking to create posts for political rejects.

Over the weekend, the DP asked Kenyans to ignore those ‘using threats to support the report whose contents are not yet known ‘. He said the opinion of every Kenyan must count if the BBI report is to be backed.

Despite his tough stance in public, kwa ground vitu ni different

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, who is in Ruto’s inner circle, says the DP has no issue with the BBI proposals.

“At the end of the day, we are okay with any form of government they want as long as Kenyans are given an opportunity to have their say,” Koech told The Star.

Aden Duale, another Ruto ally, has said that the DP has the numbers to propel him to the PM post if it boils down to that.

Of course, these are calculated statements from the DP’s camp.

In May this year, Ruto offered to donate ODM leader Raila Odinga to the UK to fill the then-vacant Prime Minister’s position after Theresa May announced she would step down.

“We have a retired one in Kenya and since the constitution has abolished that position in Kenya, and he may not have it anytime soon, we will send you his CV, maybe you can consider,” Ruto responded to a request from Lord Michael Hastings, a member of the UK Upper House.

It would be interesting to see the man from Sugoi taking up a position that he claimed had been abolished.

