Ruto Seduces Kalonzo, Asks Him To Bring the Country Together

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been approached by Deputy President William Ruto to join his self-styled hustler movement ahead of the August 9 general elections.

While speaking in Makueni County on Sunday, January 23, 2022, the second in command noted that he has a lot in common with the Wiper party leader and, therefore, they should team up and form the next government.

“Kalonzo Musyoka and I have a lot in common. That’s why we should team up to form the next government,” said DP Ruto.

The DP also asked the Ukambani people to help him urge Kalonzo in joining the hustler nation that he called ‘the winning team.’

He went on to ask Kalonzo and his supporters must not fall prey to those who seek to divide the country through tribal political parties in order to promote their political agenda.

“Do not accept to be divided into tribal political parties. Let’s join a national political party that has the capacity to form the government and address challenges facing ordinary citizens,” DP Ruto remarked.

The second in command stated that he has collaborated with over 160 Members of Parliament in order to bring Kenyans together to face the country’s difficulties.

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale reiterated his comments, urging Kalonzo to cooperate with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to bring the country together ahead of the August 9 polls.

According to the former National Assembly Majority Leader, ODM leader Raila Odinga does not have a plan for the country and is relying solely on government assistance to gain the presidency.

Former Machakos county senator Johnson Muthama described Odinga as a selfish leader who, despite enormous support, has disregarded Ukambani people.

The remarks by Ruto and his allies come barely 2 days after he joked of Kalonzo losing his hair off by pushing Raila’s presidency.

“I have no problem with anyone, I helped Raila when he was the Prime Minister but it reached a point where I realized he does not love God, I got tired then surrendered to Kalonzo.

“Kalonzo pushed him until nowadays his hair has receded. If you get someone complaining about church, there is a problem,” Ruto stated.