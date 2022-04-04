Connect with us

Politics

Ruto To Take Charge Of UDA Party Nominations

By

Published

images 2022 04 04T183022.605

Deputy President William Ruto has said that he will personally take charge of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations scheduled for April 14 in order to assure its integrity.

The second in command informed reporters during a Monday press briefing that the nominations process will be democratic and fair, ensuring that each member has an equal opportunity to be voted for.

“We want to take this opportunity to assure our members on the ground that we will ensure that there will be free, fair and democratic nominations from Thursday next week and the necessary arrangement have been made I have personally been supervising the exercise in the last two days so that we can be ready by this weekend to run the nominations across the county,” Ruto said.

“I want to assure all the candidates across the country that we have the necessary experience and knowledge to run a credible nomination exercise, we know well the importance of the exercise and I will personally supervise to ensure that the exercise is above board and every member gets an opportunity to be voted for to win or not win fairly.” He added.

images 2022 04 04T183013.300

The UDA party is expected to face nomination headache in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions where there are many aspirants aiming for similar seats.

For instance in Uasin Gishu gubernatorial race; UDA aspirants include, Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja, Julius Bitok, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Vescah Kangogo.

Also Read Why Raila Odinga is a Man Under Pressure Ahead of April Nominations

