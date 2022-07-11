Ruto Warns Raila Over His Demands to IEBC, Vows to Stop Him

Deputy President William Ruto has accused Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga of trying to derail the August 9 polls by giving demands to the IEBC.

Speaking in Turkana County, the UDA party leader said that Raila is mounting unreasonable demands on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that may scuttle the August elections.

“You can’t derail this election; you cannot select who will be in charge of IEBC because you have said that there won’t be elections without a manual register,” the DP said.

“He has no right, capacity and ability to destroy IEBC, a constitutional body. IEBC is an independent body. It cannot take instructions from any of us acting as an umpire in the political arena.”

“no manual register, no election” call is part of a scheme aimed at forcing his way into the next administration “the way he did in 2017”. The DP asserted.

He went on to say that he would not allow the former Prime Minister to give threats and ultimatums ahead of August 9.

“If he has realised that his numbers are not enough and deep state isn’t helping him, let him desist from threats. Kenyans will elect their leaders. I will not allow him to issue threats or ultimatums because Kenya belongs to all of us. I am assuring Kenyans that we will have a peaceful election,” said DP Ruto.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer added further that the country should not be led on the basis of threats and intimidations by some people.

“This country is not going to be run on the basis of threats, blackmails or intimidation. This is a democratic country and the people of Kenya will make their choices openly and freely,” he added.

He was accompanied by his campaign chairman, Governor Josphat Nanok, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Starehe MP Charles Njagua

