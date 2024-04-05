Sakaja Makes U-Turn On Kanjos Being Rocorded During Raids

Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja now says he has no issue with Nairobi residents recording Kanjo askaris.

Speaking on Thursday, April 4 during his State of the County address, Sakaja said filming the officers would increase accountability.

He however noted he had an issue with people obstructing the Kanjo officers from discharging their mandate.

“We have had unfortunate incidences where some of our officers have been attacked in the line of duty. This is unacceptable. We will not tolerate this. We must let our enforcement officers do their work. Obstruction of government officers fulfilling their mandate is a crime punishable by law and will be dealt with firmly,” Sakaja stated.

He added, “To set the records straight, and to be clear, there is no problem whatsoever in recording officers as they perform their duties. If anything, it leads to increased accountability. You can even shoot a movie if you want. What we will not accept is obstructing them or inciting the public to turn against them as they perform their duties.”

The Nairobi County boss also announced plans to introduce body cams for the Kanjos as they enforce law and order in the capital.

Sakaja explained that the body cams will aid in putting into the limelight people who obstruct the inspectorate officers from discharging their mandate.

“Part of the proposals we have is to introduce the use of body cameras on our officers so that the whole story can always be seen. When somebody takes a half a minute clip and blasts it on social media always half of the story is told. Let us have the full story,” Sakaja added.

His change of tune comes days after he ordered Kanjo officers to arrest those who record them when making arrests.

Speaking on Sunday last week, Sakaja termed those filming them as obstruction to the enforcement of justice.

“A few people are looking for clout and sensationalizing things. You arrest someone and they scatter their goodies. Does it mean offenders should be sang a song? Order must be maintained. Also, arrest those recording. That is obstruction of enforcement of justice. Do your work. Do the right thing. Have you ever seen them record the police?” Sakaja posed.

