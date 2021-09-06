Section Of Kenyans Threatens To Boycott Citizen Tv After Ruto Report

A section of Kenyans, led by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, are threatening to boycott Citizen TV following their Sunday report on the DP.

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi led the lot urging Kenyans to dump the channel for allegedly being biased and tarnishing Ruto’s name.

“I advise the Hustler Nation to desist from watching @citizentvkenya They are taking us back to the dark days of @KANUParty_ke and KADU where biased news was a norm. As Hustlers we can update ourselves using alternative sources like social media. Hata mlika mwizi iko na kazi yake!” he tweeted.

On social media, Citizen TV reported that Ruto was chased away by villagers on his way to attend a church service in Nyeri.

“Nyeri mobs stone Ruto: Mobs stone DP motorcade in Naro Moru. Churches decline to host DP in Nyeri county visit. DP attended service at Mbiriri Full Gospel Church. Ruto’s motorcade blocked by youth in Naro Moru area. DP allies claim sabotage as some churches decline to host him,” Citizen TV tweeted.

Boycott citizen Tv. SK macharia doesnt deserve our streams! pic.twitter.com/owCu1yv4Hw — Field Marshal Patel Mtetezi (@PatelMteteziKE) September 6, 2021

Kilimili MP Didmus Barasa also who urged Hustler Nation fans to unfollow Citizen TV social media platforms following the report.

“I see @citizentvkenya has 4M likes. I’m urging all the hustlers to click the dislike button. Acha tutembeze viatu maze,” he tweeted.

Before his arrival at the church, DP Ruto encountered youths who tried to barricade the road and stop him from proceeding to the church.

Sources also indicate that the DP was to have a meeting with three different churches before two of those churches cancelled their invitations.

