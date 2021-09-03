Man Storms Ex-girlfriend’s House And Kills Her New Lover

Police in Kabete, Kiambu County have launched a manhunt for a man who killed his ex-girlfriend’s lover.

Joseph Macharia, 33, is said to have met his former lover Loise Kanini at around 7 in the morning while she was taking her daughter to school.

He then started questioning her about John Tagei, 34, asking why she brought him to her house. The woman told him she had moved on after the breakup and is now in love with Tagei.

This made Macharia so enraged that he stormed Kanini’s house with fury and attacked Tagei, who had already made himself comfortable.

“John Tagei, 34, had been ushered by Loise Kanini to her house at around 7am, immediately after Kanini’s son left for school. After a while, Kanini noticed that her son had left his keys at home. She went after him leaving Tagei in the house,” said the police report.

The two men locked horns and Tagei was beaten up leaving him with serious injuries. He was rushed to Wangige level IV hospital in critical condition by Kanini and other well-wishers.

“However his condition worsened and he was transferred to PCEA Thogoto hospital where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

Following the fight, Macharia went missing and is now being hunted by the police.

