Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka Rejects Pledging Allegiance To DP Ruto

The speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka has rubbished claims of pledging allegiance to the Deputy President William Ruto, saying he attends his functions as state official and not his ally.

This comes after concerns were raised over his presence in all functions hosted and organized by DP Ruto as well as accusations saying he was not independent in making senate decisions rather takes orders from above.

According to Lusaka, he will not stop attending the DP functions and will accompany him in all his endeavors as he is expected in delivering his state duties.

“Have you ever heard me, even during those events, say that I will support so and so? Of course, I’m a politician and I’m ambitious. When the time for politics comes, we will make the announcements,” he said.

At the same time, he sent a stern warning to people who were staging meetings at television stations discussing his stand on matters politics, labeling them as hogwash.

Lusaka, who was the former Governor of Bungoma County ensued that the Jubilee party won big in the region, orchestrating campaigns all over in their support.

His win in the Senatorial Speaker post was considered a reward for the good job he had done at the Western Kenya and delivering Jubilee votes in full.

He has said that Western Region is his county and there is no way the Deputy President would visit the area yet he is unaware.

He has insisted that he will be present in every event hosted in Western Kenya since it is his region and took part in development government for five years.

“How would it appear if the DP of the republic toured the Western region and the highest-ranking state official from the area is missing? What will my people think of me?” Lusaka asked.

