Senator Cherargei Calls Out CBK and KQ for Embarrassing Gachagua On Public 

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has chastised State Agencies over correcting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in public.

In a statement on Thursday October 6, the vocal senator called out Kenya Airways (KQ) statement on Wednesday that disputed ‘state capture’ claims that Gachagua had made.

“Kenya kwanza manifesto of revamping KQ highlighted leadership problems & high operational costs the govt should do institutional audit of KQ without Chair Michael Joseph & his team, Dp Gachagua was right, state capture is real,” he wrote in a tweet.

Senator Cherargei also slammed the Central Bank of Kenya which corrected DP Gachagua’s claim that the country lacks enough foreign exchange reserves.

“State agencies stop correcting DP in public! It is bad manners & insubordination towards the presidency. From the Central Bank of Kenya, Director of Criminal Investigation to now KQ,” Cherargei added.

DP Gachagua had on Sunday during an interview with Citizen TV stated that the new government was in talks with KQ to address the problems facing the airline.

“We have had discussions with Kenya Airways and they have the highest fares on the continent and their planes are always full but they make losses. We are trying to deal with that State capture so that we can bring down the cost of the operations of the airline so that they can make profits.” Gachagua said.

About the CBK, the second in command claimed that there were not enough foreign exchange reserves to import oil.

“We have lacked foreign exchange, even yesterday there was no enough forex at the Central Bank to buy oil from foreign countries,” Gachagua told Citizen TV.

Both KQ and CBK have dismissed DP Gachagua’s sentiments.

Kenya Airways Board Chairman Michael Joseph stated that the government is the majority shareholder of KQ. He added that the airline is not paying above market rate fees for services offered.

CBK on the other hand stated that CBK does not supply foreign exchange for transactions other than for the National Government.

Also Read: DP Gachagua Sends Message to Chiefs Who Campaigned for Azimio, Tells Them What Will Happen in the Coming Weeks