Senator Ledama Ole Kina Accuses President Ruto of Trying to Change the Constitution 

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has accused President William Ruto of planning to change the constitution using Kenya Kwanza Members of Parliament.

In a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the senator stated that the Kenya Kwanza legislators were seeking to pass controversial bills and if not checked, would make the Legislature an extension of the Executive.

” This KK Government of @WilliamsRuto if not checked they will r** and mutilate the constitution of Kenya! The basic structure cannot be changed! A legislature is a legislature and he is not an extension of the executive!” Ledama stated.

Ledama was irritated by the proposal put forward by Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji and his Matungulu counterpart, Stephen Mule, to amend the Constitution to enshrine funds given to legislators by the National Government.

The proposal requests for the return of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), which the Supreme Court had previously ruled unconstitutional. The bill seeks to increase the allocation of the National Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to 5% from the current 2.5 percent.

The bill also wants the establishment of the Senate Oversight Fund, which seeks an allocation of 0.001 percent of all national government revenue as divided in the Division of Revenue Act.

The proposal is also aimed to amend the Constitution in order to establish the National Government Affirmative Action Fund.

These funds will be allocated to female representatives for county-level development initiatives.

Senator Ledama, on the other hand, did not say whether Azimio La Umoja’s MPs would oppose the motion.

The senator has been outspoken in his criticism of Kenya Kwanza’s government in recent days.

He previously argued that the government should be held accountable in order to prevent abuse of power and abuse of office.

