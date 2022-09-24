Babu Owino, Ledama Ole Kina Send Tough Demands to Raila Odinga amid ODM Wrangles

Emabakasi East lawmaker Babu Owino together with Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina have sent demands to Azimio la Umoja captain Raila Odinga to reward them for theirsupport in the just concluded general elections.

Speaking on Friday September 23, the two leaders stated that they had been devoted to former prime minister Raila Odinga and his party throughout the years but they haven’t been recognized for their support.

The duo stated that they would withdraw their support from ODM if their issues were not addressed. Their main concern was the distribution of house leadership seats, which they felt was unfairly awarded to older ODM party members.

“We want to see the party reward the youth, and loyalty. Otherwise, from today some of us will start being disloyal. If we will not be rewarded as the youth in ODM, then we will reward ourselves,” Senator Ledama Ole Kina stated.

“There is no doubt that we spent sleepless nights for the last three months campaigning for our party to be able to win, but when it comes to sharing the victory that we got, we are sidelined. I put my life at risk to be able to defend what we all believe was our victory,” he added.

Babu Owino on his part requested the ODM party to follow the footsteps of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with respect to their allocation of leadership positions.

“When you look at our opponents, look at how they have rewarded the youth. Mheshimiwa Osoro (South Mugirango) has been given the whip in the NA, and Ndindi Nyoro is either going to be a cabinet secretary or the chairman of the budget committee,” Babu remarked.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is set to intervene a crisis meeting next week to address the concerns in his camp.

