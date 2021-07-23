Connect with us

News

Sifuna Claims Ruto Stole Hustler Idea From Nasa: They Don’t Know How It Works

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna has said that Deputy President William Ruto’s Bottom Up model was plagiarised from Nasa manifesto.

In a series of tweets, Sifuna claimed that they had the idea over a year ago but the Tanga Tanga team took it up and ran with it without even fully understanding how it works.

“Over a year ago I asked @DavidNdii to share the #BottomUpus blue print and he shared the Nasa Manifesto instead! I don’t know why then @WilliamsRuto  thinks growing the economic capacity of everyday  Kenyans is his original idea. You just plagiarized the Nasa Manifesto,” said Sifuna.

Sifuna claims that when ODM proposed increased revenue share to the counties, they had mama mboga in mind because they understood she’ll benefit from it.

Tanga Tanga, however, are doing it all wrong, he said.

“I am convinced Tangatanga have never even asked a Mama mboga what she actually needs. They just show up with aprons,” he said.

“ When we proposed increased revenue share to the counties we knew mama mboga needs her governor to build proper markets where her business can thrive.”

On the contrary, both president Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have greatly criticized the bottom up model saying it’s not enough to help the country.

The DP has been giving wheelbarrows, car washing machines, motorcycles, animal feed and sewing machines to the youth.

Dubbed the hustle nation, Ruto has been fighting Raila and Uhuru calling them dynasties insisting that it’s time for the ordinary mwanachi to also lead.

