Sigh of relief for Sonko as the High Court stops an impeachment motion against him. 

KDRTV-It is a moment of relief for troubled Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko after the high court stopped a bid by the county assembly to impeach him citing failure to follow the due process of impeaching a governor.

While delivering the ruling on Monday, High Court Justice Byram Ongaya revealed that the County Governments Acts were not followed accordingly hence making the impeachment motion against Sonko null and void.

“The County Governments Act and Standing Orders 67 and 72 should be observed before the motion is debated,” ruled Justice Onganya as quoted by the Standard

Sonko through his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui moved to the High Court last Friday and filed a petition against the process which has since endangered his political career and power at the City Hall offices.

“I have had a look at the county website several times and the documents, including those containing details of the intended motion, have not been uploaded,” Mr Kinyanjui defended his client.

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok moved the motion against the impeachment of Sonko on February 20th this year citing different grounds including gross violation of the law , incompetency, an inability to lead and holding the county at ransom with the lack of a deputy governor.

In efforts to save the City man, President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the Jubilee party leader summoned all the City MCAs elected on Jubilee party tickets and instructed them to drop and shoot down the motion.However Mr Imwatok who doubles up as the minority whip vowed to continue with his quest thus prompting Sonko to move to the high court.

Sonko’s woes started late last year when he was arrested and charged over a Sh357 million scandal in his office. Sonko is said to have received Sh20 million from the firms and awarded them tenders worth Sh357 million for garbage collection at City Hall.Since then, Sonko has been fighting for his political life. The national government has also taken over some of the key sectors within the county government’s jurisdiction in what has been termed as a strategy to save the crippling Nairobi County administration.

