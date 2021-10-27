Sonko Applauds Ruto’s Move To Give Sex Works Ksh 1 Million: “I Was Once Their Biggest Customer”

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was recently on social media to applaud Deputy President William Ruto’s controversial Ksh 1 million promise to sex workers in Mito Andei.

Addressing a rally at the town on Monday, Ruto urged the call girls to organize themselves into a SACCO so that he donates the money to set up legit businesses.

Reacting to the news, Sonko encouraged the move saying that it’s something he’d also do.

The flashy politician also confessed that he was a customer of twilight girls before marrying his wife.

“I don’t mind doing something for our commercial sex workers wa Kanairo. Let me also confess that those years za ukora na utoto before I married my wife Primerose, I was their biggest customer,” he wrote.

Sonko, in his post, urged sex workers in Nairobi to come up with a plan because he might also donate the money.

The DP, while speaking to a mammoth crowd in his visit to Makueni County, urged the sex works to form a Sacco where he will boost them with Ksh 1 million to ensure they can grow.

The promise came after sex workers appealed for the DP to release the ‘Hustlers Empowerment Fund’ that will focus on growing small businesses.

The DP drummed up support for the bottom-up economic model, saying it speaks the language of the common mwananchi.

“The Bottom-Up Economic Development Model is keen on promoting inclusive and sustainable growth through a robust framework that will foster enterprises in our country. This will enable millions of ordinary people earn a decent living,” he said.