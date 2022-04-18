Sossion Teams Up With Langat Ahead of the August 9 Elections

After losing the UDA nominations for the Bomet senatorial seat, Wilson Sossion has declared his plans ahead of the August 9 General elections.

Sossion revealed on Sunday evening that he had teamed up with incumbent Senator Christopher Langat to take on Hillary Sigei who won the UDA ticket

According to Sossion, the agreement has been signed, and it will only be a matter of time until they decide who would run as an independent candidate for the seat.

“We sincerely thank all those who voted for us during the shambolic selection of nominees on 14th April 2022. Thank you ,Thank you and thank you very much for voting for us though your votes were messed up.”

“Senator Dr. Andrew Christopher Lang’at and I will produce one candidate to run as an Independent on 9th August. The agreement is agreed and sealed,” Sossion said.

Sossion explained that they chose to collaborate with the incumbent rather than run an alternate candidate because they want to “defend Bomet’s sovereignty and resources.”

Despite UDA’s dominance in the area, he has urged Bomet residents to support the candidate they choose.

Sigei garnered 77,500 votes in the just ended nominations and was declared the winner. Langat came in second place with 65,006 votes, followed by Sossion in third place with 45,371 votes.

Some marked votes were purportedly discovered in some polling centers before the nomination process began, sparking allegations of electoral fraud.

Meanwhile, former Governor Isaac Bomet, who will be running for the seat on behalf of his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party, has won the UDA ticket for Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok.