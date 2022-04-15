Top Politicians Who Have Lost the UDA Nominations

The results of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which was conducted on Thursday, April 14 have started trickling in with a number of bigwigs losing.
KDRTV looks into some of the top politicians who have lost so far.
Charles Keter
The former cabinet secretary for Energy and Devolution, who was running for governor of Kericho on the UDA ticket, has also lost the nomination to Evans Mutai, who recently coordinated impromptu fundraising for his campaigns among neighbors.
Cate Waruguru
The outspoken female politician has lost the UDA party ticket to Mohammed Amin Deddy. Waruguru got 5,595 votes while Mohammed got 12,743. Kimaru Mutahi came third with 2, 701.
Jane Kihara
The incumbent Naivasha MP, has lost the UDA ticket to John Kihagi, her predecessor. Kihagi received 10,394 votes, while Kihara received 9,991 votes, a 403-vote margin. Kihara said she might have been rigged out.
Wilson Sossion
The former KNUT chair has lost the Bomet UDA ticket to DP Ruto’s lawyer Hillary Sigei. Earlier, the vocal unionist had called for the vote to be halted, claiming that certain ballot papers had been pre-marked for specific candidates.
Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle
The Thika Town MP was also a casualty in the UDA primaries, after losing the Kiambu governorship seat to Senator Kimani Wamatangi.
Caleb Kositany
The Soy MP has lost the Uasin Gishu UDA governorship to Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja. Other politicians who lost the race include; Julius Bitok, Vesca Kangogo, David Singoei, and businessman Solomon Kiptarbei.