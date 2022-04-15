Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Top Politicians Who Have Lost the UDA Nominations

By

Published

Keter Kositnay 1170x614 1

The results of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party which was conducted on Thursday, April 14 have started trickling in with a number of bigwigs losing.

KDRTV looks into some of the top politicians who have lost so far.

Charles Keter

The former cabinet secretary for Energy and Devolution, who was running for governor of Kericho on the UDA ticket, has also lost the nomination to Evans Mutai, who recently coordinated impromptu fundraising for his campaigns among neighbors.

Cate Waruguru

The outspoken female politician has lost the UDA party ticket to Mohammed Amin Deddy. Waruguru got  5,595 votes while Mohammed got 12,743. Kimaru Mutahi came third with 2, 701.

Jane Kihara

The incumbent Naivasha MP, has lost the UDA ticket to John Kihagi, her predecessor. Kihagi received 10,394 votes, while Kihara received 9,991 votes, a 403-vote margin. Kihara said she might have been rigged out.

Wilson Sossion

The former KNUT chair has lost the Bomet UDA ticket to DP Ruto’s lawyer Hillary Sigei. Earlier, the vocal unionist had called for the vote to be halted, claiming that certain ballot papers had been pre-marked for specific candidates.

Also Read Thika MP Patrick Wainaina Officially Decamps UDA After DP Ruto left Him a Huge Bill

Patrick Wainaina Wa Jungle

The Thika Town MP was also a casualty in the UDA primaries, after losing the Kiambu governorship seat to Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Caleb Kositany

The Soy MP has lost the Uasin Gishu UDA governorship to Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja. Other politicians who lost the race include; Julius Bitok, Vesca Kangogo, David Singoei, and businessman Solomon Kiptarbei.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020