Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Speaker Lusaka Exposes Secret Plans of Becoming Presidential Running Mate in 2022, Reveals The party He Will Join

By

Published

FB IMG 16369506232070571
FB IMG 16369506232070571

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka has unleashed and directed the attacking bullets at Bungoma Governor Wickliffe Wangamati for allegedly cornering Bungoma electorates with unachievable development projects despite stipulating for him (Wangamati) an appropriate governance structure.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late veteran journalist John Muganda in Kibisi village, Mbakalo ward, Tongaren Constituency, the fearless senate boss exuded that Bungoma residents were gasping their last breath to entertain Wangamati’s gameplay tactics over installing services to the underprivileged Bungoma locals.

“It is regrettable that Wangamati is unable to ride on the governance structures we set. He has nothing to show, no wonder everywhere you go, people are complaining” Lusaka exposed Wangamati badly.

While revealing his prior intention to deputize a powerful and leading presidential candidate in 2022 race, Lusaka opined that he aborted the mission and settled on taking the leadership mantle of Bungoma county after an extensive and expansive consultation with various stakeholders in his axis.

He cited that he received myriad calls squaring him to unseat Governor Wangamati so that he can complete what he (Lusaka) had started when he took over as Bungoma Governor in 2013.

“I had wished to go for the running mate position with one of the leading presidential candidate in the country but when I consulted with my people, all of them said I should return here in Bungoma and complete what I had started because the county is heading to the dogs with poor leadership. That is why I opted to come back and trim the leadership” Lusaka noted.

He also urged his soldiers to remain sharpened and adamant as he was set announce his landmark declaration of political shift to unveil the party he will chart his political future. At the same time, he chest thumbed and raised ego alleging that he had connected his political network across the county and moving in an independent vehicle would still reinstate his hopeful victory.

Senate Speaker Lusaka, Orengo Got Ready Handed ‘in the act’

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019