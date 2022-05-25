Sunkuli- There Is No Enemity Between Raila And Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party presidential running mate Andrew Ole Sunkuli was eying Narok’s senatorial seat before Kalonzo named him as his running mate. Sunkuli was deeply involved in his campaign as he was also campaigning for Raila on the instruction of his party, Wiper.

According to Sunkuli, Kalonzo had told him that it was time to choose the country and he immediately opted out of the Narok senatorial race.

“He told me a time comes where you have to choose between your job and the country, and he asked me what I would choose first and without hesitation, I said I would choose Kenya at any given time,” Sunkuli said.

However, Sunkuli in an interview said that he was surprised when he saw some pictures of him and his then-presidential candidate going to the press. Before he could stop the press, it was already all over.

Kalonzo and Raila’s Friendship

However, in that decision of joining Kalonzo, Sunkuli said that there is no enmity between Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga. Kalonzo told Sunkuli that they have been with Raila since 1997. And they have been visiting each other several. However, he said that Kalonzo will one day come out and clear on their political disagreement.

However, before Kalonzo left the country, he had a two-hour photoshoot with Sunkuli. During the meeting, he had a talk with Sunkuli. Sunkuli had been given some assignments to do towards their candidature and he (Kalonzo) did not want to hear anything bad spoken about Raila.

That is when Sukuli knew there was no animosity between the two presidential candidates, Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

However, Ukambabi professionals had urged Kalonso to drop his presidential bid and go back to Azimio. The leaders further added that this was necessary to show national unity stability and also economic progress of Kenya. Kalonzo had also stated that he will go silent for a week to have a consultation ahead of the race.