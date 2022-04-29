Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Tanzania to Mourn Mwai Kibaki for 2 Days

By

Published

Samia Suluhu 1024x683 1

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has declared a two day mourning of the late Mwai Kibaki. 

In a statement issued on Thursday April 28, the Tanzanian head of state asked Tanzanians to join Kenyans in mourning the late head of state on Friday April 29 and Saturday April 30th. 

She also ordered that all flags in the country be flown at half-mast in honor of Kibaki who served from 2002 to 2013.

“The national mourning shall start on April 29, 2022, and end on April 30, 2022.

“During the two-day national mourning, the Tanzanian flag shall fly at half-mast across the entire territory of the country and at all Tanzanian diplomatic missions abroad,” read the statement in part.

Kibaki was regarded by Suluhu as a true statesman who championed the East African Community’s economic development.

“President Samia conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya and urged Tanzanians to join in solidarity with their neighbours during this difficult period as they mourn the death of their former leader,” the statement added.

20220429 113309

Mwai Kibaki passed away on Friday April 21 and will be buried on Saturday April 30th in his Othaya home in Nyeri County. 

Read Also: Little Know Details of the Late Mwai Kibaki’s Children

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020