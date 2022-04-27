Connect with us

News

Little Know Details of the Late Mwai Kibaki’s Children

Kenya’s third president Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki passed away on Friday April 22 at the age of 91. 

However, little is known about Kibaki’ s children, who have kept their lives private.

Kibaki’s close family members

In this article KDRTV looks into the late head of state’s children. 

Jimmy Kibaki

Jimmy is the most common of the Kibaki children. Jimmy attended Salve Regina University, where he studied political science and administration.

He is the founder of sports gambling company Odibets, which began in 2016. Jimmy is married to Sherly Anne and the couple has three children namely; Mwai Kibaki Jr. , Sean Andrew, and Emma Ngini.

Anthony Githinji

Antony is Kibaki’s eldest son. His last public appearance was during his mother’ s funeral in 2016. He has never been in the limelight ever since. 

Judy Wanjiku

Judy who also has kept her life private is known to have served in the Kenya Invest Board. Additionally, she worked for the Deacons Board and Britam.

David Kagai

Kagai is presumed to be in his fifties despite the scarce information about him in the public limelight.

 Mwai Wangui

Wangui is reportedly a daughter of Mwai Kibaki together with former Othaya MP Mary Wambui. 

She formerly served in the foreign ministry under the late President’ s presidency. While working at the ministry, she fell in love with an Armenian named Margaryan Artur, who was deported together with his brother in 2006 due to a security breach at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Wangui was demoted from her position at the Foreign Affairs ministry as a result of the affair.

