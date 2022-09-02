The Presidential Elections Were Technically Conducted in Venezuela – Philip Murgor

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s lawyer Philip Murgor claimed that the August 9 Presidential polls were technically conducted in Venezuela.

While speaking on Friday September 2, Murgor said that at least five foreigners of Venezuelan descent infiltrated the IEBC servers three weeks before and one week after the elections.

He claimed that as Kenyans were queued to cast their ballots, a gang of roughly five foreigners were busily rigging the results to benefit a particular presidential candidate.

Murgor claimed that the Venezuelans were given the responsibility of selecting the next president to replace outgoing one Uhuru Kenyatta, depriving millions of Kenyans of their constitutional right to do so.

“Our elections were conducted from Venezuela. They (Venezuelans) decided who won. (Wafula) Chebukati was just a mouthpiece,” Raila’s lawyer said.

The Raila Odinga lawyer stated that Vito, Josia Ogudino, Csilva, Provisio, and Jacamargo have accessed the IEBC systems around 180 times, with the longest session lasting three hours.

“There was the active participation of foreigners on the results transition system of IEBC from 15th July to 16th August. Their names are Vito, Josia, Ogudino, Csilva, Provisio and Jacamargo. They accessed the server about 180 times with the longest being 3 hours 16 minutes,” he claimed.

Murgor had earlier requested that the Supreme Court deem the presidential results released by the commission’s chairperson void, arguing that they were not impartial and did not reflect the will of the electorate.

He alleged that the presidential election was rigged with military precision and favoured William Ruto.

“The evidence that has been presented by the petitioners shows a well-orchestrated and fraudulent scheme that was executed through…with military precision….and given the evidence that has been availed, using expert foreign mercenaries engaged for that purpose,” Murgor remarked.

“I am not surprised that none of those gentlemen I am referring to as mercenaries has not sworn an affidavit. People like that disappear,” he added.

