“They Wanted To Kill Me” Raila Opens Up on Uasin Gishu Chopper Stoning.

Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer in the August 9 general elections Raila Odinga has claimed that there were plans by his opponents to assassinate him after the burial of Mzee Kibor in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking in Washington DC on Sunday, the ODM leader alleged that goons had been hired to assassinate him together with his close allies he was onboard with.

“Some goons were hired and they actually wanted to kill us,” Raila said.

“You saw what they did to our chopper,” he added.

He went on to say that a slight change in their arrival time is what saved them from the hired goons.

“The goons had the plans in place. They knew at what time we would arrive and the type of transport we had planned on using,” he said.

In the stated event, a bunch of boisterous youths started pelting his chopper with stones upon arrival for Mzee Kibor’s burial.

Following the incident 14 them of them were arrested and arraigned in court but were released over lack of enough evidence.

Three politicians allied to the Ruto camp were also arrested for planning the incident.

