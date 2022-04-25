Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

“They Wanted To Kill Me” Raila Opens Up on Uasin Gishu Chopper Stoning.

By

Published

Raila and Junet Mohammed at the helicopter scene

Raila and Junet Mohammed at the helicopter scene.

Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer in the August 9 general elections Raila Odinga has claimed that there were plans by his opponents to assassinate him after the burial of Mzee Kibor in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking in Washington DC on Sunday, the ODM leader alleged that goons had been hired to assassinate him together with his close allies he was onboard with. 

“Some goons were hired and they actually wanted to kill us,” Raila said.

“You saw what they did to our chopper,” he added.

images 48

ODM party leader Raila Odinga

He went on to say that a slight change in their arrival time is what saved them from the hired goons.

“The goons had the plans in place. They knew at what time we would arrive and the type of transport we had planned on using,” he said.

In the stated event, a bunch of boisterous youths started pelting his chopper with stones upon arrival for Mzee Kibor’s burial.

Chopper destroyed

Raila’s destroyed chopper/ photo by Junet Mohammed.

Following the incident 14 them of them were arrested and arraigned in court but were released over lack of enough evidence. 

Three politicians allied to the Ruto camp were also arrested for planning the incident. 

Read Also: 14 Arrested in Uasin Gishu Over Raila`s Chopper Attack

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020