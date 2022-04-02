Connect with us

14 Arrested in Uasin Gishu Over Raila`s Chopper Attack

National Police Service says key Uasin Gishu political leaders are behind Raila`s chopper attack

Uasin Gishu county commander RIGHT
KDRTV: Fourteen people have been arrested after being linked to the stoning of the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga`s chopper at Kabenes

Raila was advancing to the burial of business mogul Mzee Kibor in Uasin Gishu.

According to Uasin Gishu County Commander Stephen Kihara, the arrested persons revealed information on what transpired.

The commander added that key political leaders in the region had been linked to the incident

The commander said that the politicians would be arrested to serve as a lesson to others planning to do the same.

“We will not allow that to happen in our country and anyone doing that will not be tolerated,” he said on Saturday.

The commander also told reporters that investigations are ongoing to bring to book anyone involved.

The arrested came after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i ordered the National Police Service to investigate and arrest the persons involved in the attack on Friday.

“I call upon the National Police Service to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions,” he said.

Matiang`i lamented that such behaviors take the country back to the days of political intolerance.

“The regrettable incident is a sad and atavistic reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that our beloved motherland has worked hard to consign to the annals of a painful history in the last 14 years,” Matiang’i added.

