Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina Officially Decamps UDA After DP Ruto left Him a Huge Bill

By

Published

RutoWainaina

 

Thika Town MP Patrick Wanaina alias Jungle has left the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is allied to deputy president William Ruto.

Wainaina revealed to the media in Thika on Thursday that he will not be running for the Kiambu County governorship under the UDA in the August 9 General Election.

The Thika MP has been away from the UDA campaign trail since being asked to pay an unfair charge left by the DP.

“Those parties will throw you out, they will throw you away. If somebody wants to campaign here, let them campaign for their presidential vote, any other, let us be left to decide. Do not give your local leaders to the big parties, instead, give them to the local parties,” Jungle told the media.

He also stated that running, as a member of a national party would jeopardize his transparency as a leader by preventing him from making autonomous judgments. The Thika legislator has stated that he will either join a political party that shares his views or run as an independent candidate.

Wainaina’s disagreement has been related to the Ksh5 million cost he had to foot after the DP pledged Ksh3 million and Ksh2 million to women and youth organizations in Thika and Gatundu, respectively.

His defection from UDA comes barely hours after Turkana South MP, James Lomenen announced his exit from UDA.

Lomenen, who is running for Turkana County gubernatorial seat, has joined the newly created UPYA Party, which is chaired by Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ukur Yattani.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019