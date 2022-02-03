Thika MP Patrick Wainaina Officially Decamps UDA After DP Ruto left Him a Huge Bill

Thika Town MP Patrick Wanaina alias Jungle has left the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which is allied to deputy president William Ruto.

Wainaina revealed to the media in Thika on Thursday that he will not be running for the Kiambu County governorship under the UDA in the August 9 General Election.

The Thika MP has been away from the UDA campaign trail since being asked to pay an unfair charge left by the DP.

“Those parties will throw you out, they will throw you away. If somebody wants to campaign here, let them campaign for their presidential vote, any other, let us be left to decide. Do not give your local leaders to the big parties, instead, give them to the local parties,” Jungle told the media.

He also stated that running, as a member of a national party would jeopardize his transparency as a leader by preventing him from making autonomous judgments. The Thika legislator has stated that he will either join a political party that shares his views or run as an independent candidate.

Wainaina’s disagreement has been related to the Ksh5 million cost he had to foot after the DP pledged Ksh3 million and Ksh2 million to women and youth organizations in Thika and Gatundu, respectively.

His defection from UDA comes barely hours after Turkana South MP, James Lomenen announced his exit from UDA.

Lomenen, who is running for Turkana County gubernatorial seat, has joined the newly created UPYA Party, which is chaired by Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ukur Yattani.