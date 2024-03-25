Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Trump Draws Outrage From US Jews Following His Remarks on Jewish Voters

By

Published

images 6 1

Donald Trump

Several American Jews have reacted vehemently to former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks accusing Jewish Democrats of betraying their faith.

According to Jonathan Sarna, an American Jewish history professor at Brandeis University, Trump is capitalizing on tensions in the Jewish community.

“For people who hate Donald Trump in the Jewish community, certainly this statement will reinforce their sense that they don’t want to have anything to do with him,” said Sarna.

According to many Jewish leaders in a demographic that has overwhelmingly identified as Democratic and supported President Joe Biden in 2020, Trump’s latest remarks promoted harmful antisemitic stereotypes, portraying Jews as having divided loyalties and claiming that there is only one right way to be Jewish religiously.

Trump’s remarks came following a speech by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the country’s highest-ranking Jewish leader.

Last week, Schumer, a Democrat, severely condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the slaughter in Gaza. Schumer urged for new elections in Israel and warned that the civilian toll was harming Israel’s worldwide reputation.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion,” Trump retorted Monday on a talk show. “They hate everything about Israel.”

A slew of Jewish voices, including Schumer, the Anti-Defamation League, and religious leaders, condemned Trump’s remarks.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday, the Trump campaign reaffirmed its criticism of Schumer, congressional Democrats’ support for Palestinians, and the Biden administration’s policy on Iran and Gaza aid.

According to a Pew Research Centre report from 2020, approximately 10% of American Jews are immigrants. Sarna stated that the biggest numbers are conservative.

At the same time, Democrats face a divide between its Jewish constituency, which is overwhelmingly pro-Israel, and its progressive wing, which is more pro-Palestinian.

Also Read: Donald Trump Prevails in The South Carolina Republican Primary

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020