‘Tulia Uone Vile Nchi Inaongzwa’ Moses Kuria Reacts After Uhuru Dismissed Ruto Manifesto 

Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has chastised President Uhuru Kenyatta after he went on a rant at his deputy William Ruto over not helping him in his second term.

The Gatundu South MP in separate posts on his facebook account told Uhuru why Ruto failed to work with him citing interference from the Kenyatta family.

” How did you expect him to perform when your family and cronies stood in the way of every effort to solve Hustlers problems ?” Kuria posed.

He went on to tell the president about his 2013 manifesto saying that he too should have implemented his manifesto since he was a powerful government official in Kibaki’s tenure.

” And by the way ulikuwa Waziri tena mwenye cheo na nguvu kwa serikali ya Kibaki. Mzee Kibaki alikupea mpaka nguvu ya kuwateua mawaziri kama Njeru Githae, Katoo Metito na Eugene Wamalwa. Mbona 2013 ulitoa manifesto ? Kwa nini haukufanya hiyo maneno ukiwa kwa serilkali ya Kibaki ? Tulia boss uone vile nchi inaongozwa . Relax my friend” the Gatundu South MP wrote.

Kuria noted that Uhuru has failed to deliver the promises he gave to Raila that he would deliver him votes.

” Your delirious ranting is the only thing you can offer Tinga to assuage his foolish supporters who are now laughing not knowing its a cover up for the fraud you committed on him. You promised him votes which is now clear you don’t have. You promised him “System” which is becoming succinctly clear that you don’t have to a point now am increasingly desperateTinga wants IEBC to use a manual register. ” Kuria added.

The head of state had earlier took a jibe at his deputy for allegedly abandoning his duties midway through the Jubilee government’s tenure and instead making pledges to the voters about things he should have done while still in power.

“…mimi nasikitika nikiona wengine ng’we ng’we, mtu amekuwa huku amepewa kazi badala ya kazi ni mdomo, alafu sasa tutafanya, na tutafanya…kwa nini hukufanya wakati ulikuwa huko?” Posed President Kenyatta.

