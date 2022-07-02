Uhuru Reacts to Ruto’s Manifesto, Tells Kenyas What to do in August 9

President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticized his deputy William Ruto, for his constant criticism of the government and the pledges he made in the recently released Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

In a thinly veiled criticism on Saturday, the Head of State reprimanded DP Ruto for disparaging public servants and making bogus promises to the people when campaigning for his presidency in the August elections.

Speaking during the National Council for Ushirika Day at KICC, Uhuru criticized DP Ruto for allegedly abandoning his duties midway through the Jubilee government’s tenure and instead making pledges to the voters about things he should have done while still in power.

“…mimi nasikitika nikiona wengine ng’we ng’we, mtu amekuwa huku amepewa kazi badala ya kazi ni mdomo, alafu sasa tutafanya, na tutafanya…kwa nini hukufanya wakati ulikuwa huko?” Posed President Kenyatta.

“Hii mambo ya makelele kila saa, kichwa yako ni makelele huko na huku, watu wawache upuzi. Wanafikiria ukienda huko uone mtu ako na shida…mimi nitatatua hiyo. Kwa nini hukutatua huko mbele? Mwache kuniletea bwana!” Uhuru said.

He asked the congregation to be skeptical when electing their leaders and to examine those who are focused on moving the country ahead as opposed to those who are focused on the past.

“Lakini vile nimesema ni shauri yenu, nobody is forcing anyone to do anything. Lakini fikirieni, think very hard. You build on what you have taken, you take it forward. You are given responsibilities to go forward not to go backward,” he advised.

“Kama wewe kazi yako ni kuangalia rear view mirror, huna chochote unaweza kuambia mtu pahali unataka kuenda…kazi yako ni kuangalia yule alifanya…yule alichukua bibi yangu; kama alichukua bibi yako si utafute mwingine! We want to move forward, if there are problems, let’s correct them and move forward.” he added.

