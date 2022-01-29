Connect with us

UDA Denounces Reports of Power Sharing Deal with Mudavadi & Wetang’ula

20220128 221924

Photo of DP Wiliam Ruto and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi during a rally in Bungoma. Image courtesy.

William Ruto linked UDA party has denied claims of a power-sharing agreement with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina described a report published by The Standard Newspaper on January 29 titled ” Revealed: How UDA Allies Plan to Share Power” as hypothetical in a press statement.

The secretary-general of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) urged members of the public and supporters of Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties to disregard misinformation spreading in the mainstream media and on social media platforms.

“These media reports are speculative and based on journalistic assumptions.” The details of the cooperation between UDA, ANC, Ford Kenya, and any other political party if all will be formally unveiled by the principals at an appropriate time,

20220129 171125

Maina slammed their opponents, accusing them of spreading fake news on social media to further obscure their political goals.

The Saturday Standard published an article detailing how Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula plan to divide power if they win the presidential election on August 9.

According to the report, DP Ruto would be the Kwanza presidential candidate in Kenya, as well as select his running mate. UDA will nominate the deputy governor, field senator, and women representative candidates in the Nairobi seats.

According to the report, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi will be appointed chief minister, as well as the finance ministry and the devolution portfolio.

The ANC will be able to field governors in Kakamega, Vihiga, and Nairobi counties. For its part, Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya party, for its part, will be given a free pass to run for the Bungoma senate seat and will run gubernatorial candidates in both Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties. The Ford Kenya party, like the ANC, was expected to gain a cabinet place on top of other governments.

20220129 171038

