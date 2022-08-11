UDA Wins First MP Seat in Nairobi 

The UDA Party has secured its first parliamentary seat in Nairobi County after Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru was re-elected.

Gathiru also known as Mejjadonk was facing Azimio la Umoja’s Samuel Mwangi who is Kayole North current MCA.

He garned 48,277 votes while Mwangi got 29,375 votes.

Mwangi has already conceded defeat Prior to the official winner being announced.

At the time of his concession, preliminary results from the Komarock School tallying center suggested that Mwangi had 4,000 votes, with 7,000 going to incumbent MP Benjamin Gathiru.

The Ruto ally is the first United Democratic Alliance parliamentary winner in Nairobi

According to preliminary reports, George Theuri (Embakasi West), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata), and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) all lost their seats.

Theuri and Korir have already admitted defeat so far.

Jubilee’s Mark Mwenje is the incoming Embakasi West MP while Phelix Odiwour, aka Jalang’o, will succeed Korir.

Taking to his facebook page on Wednesday, Korir congratulated Jalango and wished him all the best as the incoming Langata legislator.

“I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years. It’s been a great opportunity that gave me an avenue to contribute to our nation-building and service to the people. My competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward. Siasa si chuki. God bless Langata,” Korir wrote.

George Theuri also had the same spirit thanking Mark Mwenje of the Jubilee party for his win.

” As we begin a new chapter allow me to wish my worthy competitor and the new incoming Embakasi west Mp Hon Mark Mureithi Mwenje Best of luck as you embark to start a new era as Mp elect,” Theuri said.

The Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition has so far bagged all the other Nairobi parliamentary seats except Kasarani and Embakasi Central.

Sportpesa CEO Mr Karauri who was running as an independent candidate has been announced as the new Kasarani MP

