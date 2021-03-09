Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Calls Raila for Urgent Crisis Meeting at State House

Avatar

By

Published

Euf1yJIXcAE xav
Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will sit down for a crisis meeting this afternoon, in a bid to salvage the handshake.

The meeting comes days after the ODM leader’s camp warned that they might walk out of the handshake and fail to endorse the BBI Bill if their man is not respected.

There is a fear in the ODM camp that senior State Operatives are trying to influence the 2022 succession race by blocking Raila from ascending to power.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, a rally insider, and BBI Co-Chairman, specifically accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of trying to interfere with the BBI report.

Uhuru is said to be concerned with current political exchanges that may derail the BBI Bill which is due to be discussed in both the houses of parliament.

The meeting comes on the 3rd anniversary of the famous handshake between the President and his brother.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi have also been invited to the meeting. Ukambani Governors; Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) have also been invited and so is Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Read Also: Martha Karua Spills the Beans on Central Kenya’s Biggest Enemy

Governors; Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho will also be in attendance.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Ev4 O8RXMAAfAIC Ev4 O8RXMAAfAIC

Politics

Speculation as Uhuru Visits Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo

(KDRTV) – Pictures of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the home of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo have raised speculation on what the two could...

2 days ago
Tanzania President John Magufuli Tanzania President John Magufuli

News

Tanzania’s Magufuli Admitted to Kenyan Hospital, In Critical Condition

(KDRTV) – Social media is awash with reports that Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli is admitted to a Kenyan Hospital. Magufuli who is said...

10 hours ago
raila raila

Politics

Raila: I Didn’t Organize Kamkunji Rally

(KDRTV) – Confusion has emerged over ODM Party’s BBI rally at Kamkunji on Sunday afternoon. ODM had organized the rally dubbed as the #KamkunjiDeclaration,...

2 days ago
Ev8o0uiXcAIlPFq Ev8o0uiXcAIlPFq

News

Moses Kuria Brands Justin Muturi a Conman

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hit out at National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi over his purported endorsement as Mt Kenya spokesperson....

2 days ago