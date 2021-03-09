Uhuru Calls Raila for Urgent Crisis Meeting at State House

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will sit down for a crisis meeting this afternoon, in a bid to salvage the handshake.

The meeting comes days after the ODM leader’s camp warned that they might walk out of the handshake and fail to endorse the BBI Bill if their man is not respected.

There is a fear in the ODM camp that senior State Operatives are trying to influence the 2022 succession race by blocking Raila from ascending to power.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, a rally insider, and BBI Co-Chairman, specifically accused Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho of trying to interfere with the BBI report.

Uhuru is said to be concerned with current political exchanges that may derail the BBI Bill which is due to be discussed in both the houses of parliament.

The meeting comes on the 3rd anniversary of the famous handshake between the President and his brother.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi have also been invited to the meeting. Ukambani Governors; Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) have also been invited and so is Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Read Also: Martha Karua Spills the Beans on Central Kenya’s Biggest Enemy

Governors; Wycliffe Oparanya and Hassan Joho will also be in attendance.