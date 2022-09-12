Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Meets William Ruto at State House

By

Published

Uhuru ruto

President-elect Dr William Ruto is at Statehouse to hold talks with outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto arrived at statehouse around 4 pm in the company of his wife Rachel and was welcomed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

This is the first time the two have met since Madaraka day celebrations in June 1st this year.

The meeting comes ahead of Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony where Ruto will take over the mantle from Uhuru Kenyatta.

All systems are set in Kasarani stadium ahead of tommorow’s event.

Over 20 heads of states have confirmed they will attend the ceremony.

US President Joe biden has sent a delegation of 5 officials to attend the Tuesday event.

More to follow…..

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020