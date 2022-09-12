Uhuru Meets William Ruto at State House

President-elect Dr William Ruto is at Statehouse to hold talks with outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto arrived at statehouse around 4 pm in the company of his wife Rachel and was welcomed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

This is the first time the two have met since Madaraka day celebrations in June 1st this year.

The meeting comes ahead of Tuesday’s swearing in ceremony where Ruto will take over the mantle from Uhuru Kenyatta.

All systems are set in Kasarani stadium ahead of tommorow’s event.

Over 20 heads of states have confirmed they will attend the ceremony.

US President Joe biden has sent a delegation of 5 officials to attend the Tuesday event.

