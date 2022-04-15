Connect with us

Politics

Uhuru Reveals Why He is Yet to Start Campaigning for Raila in Mt Kenya

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that he is yet to begin campaigning for Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition since the official campaigns have not yet begun.

Uhuru also warned his critics against pressuring him into early campaigns, adding that he will not be intimidated or threatened into doing so.

Speaking on Thursday, April 14, at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kandara, Murang’a County, Uhuru said that he is awaiting the start of the official campaigns in May, as gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“I will not buy into your intimidations. Go and threaten your peers.I am ready to shake hands with anyone who supports peace,” Uhuru said.

Also, Read Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan to Control Azimio la Umoja Coalition Ahead of August Polls

The head of state argued that his rivals mostly in Mt Kenya have failed to recognize his handshake with Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga.

“You will not push me into reneging on my promise to preach peace. Peace and mediation lead to prosperity,” Uhuru added.

In his speech, the President urged his critics to brace themselves for their long-awaited confrontation with him on the campaign road, stressing that they would not continue to reject his role in succession politics.

“I will soon come out and tell you what is in my heart, what I believe and why so,” he warmed.

 

