Inside Uhuru Kenyatta’s Plan to Control Azimio la Umoja Coalition Ahead of August Polls

The Ruling Jubilee party, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, is attempting to boost the stakes for a power agreement in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.
This comes amid concerns that joint nominations are shattering Raila’s Azimio faction, prompting lesser parties to seek sanctuary in Jubilee.
The ruling party has enlisted the support of five additional small parties in order to bolster its hand in the upcoming discussions.
The parties want Uhuru to act as a guarantor in the anticipated discussions in order to avoid ODM shortchanging them if Raila wins the presidential election.
The parties include Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pan African Alliance, Kenya Union Party (KUP) associated with West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, Party of National Unity led by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, United Progressive Alliance Linked to CS Fred Matiangi, and the Democratic Action Party associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamwala.
Jubilee party secretary-general Raphael Tuju on Friday admitted that the ruling party will take the lead in advocating for the interests of parties with whom they have a partnership agreement.
“What we are doing today is sign a cooperation agreement with party leaders and they have appointed Jubilee Party to negotiate for them in Azimio la Umoja,” Tuju stated as quoted by The Star.
President Uhuru is now expected to have an immense influence in the Azimio la Umoja bandwagon that will be unveiled on Saturday at Kasarani stadium.