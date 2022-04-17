Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru To Have Big Say On Who Will Deputize Raila In The August Polls

By

Published

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

Following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as chair of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, it has been reported that he will exert significant influence over who will deputize Raila Odinga in the August General elections.

According to media sources, President Kenyatta would have five members on the Azimio coalition council, Raila will have four, and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka will have one.

The Council members are set to vote on who will deputize the Azimio flag bearer via a balloting process. This indicates that both Uhuru and Raila have dominated the council positions.

kalonzo jakaranda

Other council members include; Baringo senator Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. 

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth, NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi are the leaders floated as potential running mates in the August polls.

Screenshot 2022 04 16 07 43 06 13 40deb401b9ffe8e1df2f1cc5ba480b12

The allocation of council seats has caused disagreements within the coalition, with a group of leaders aligned with the Wiper faction saying that Kalonzo should have been allocated more slots. 

“It’s very clear why we are supporting Azimio la Umoja and it’s because we believe that Kalonzo Musyoka will be the running mate,” Kitui Senator Enock Wambua says. 

Also Read Powerful Uhuru Minister Who Might Deputize Raila Odinga in the August Polls

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020