Uhuru To Have Big Say On Who Will Deputize Raila In The August Polls

Following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as chair of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, it has been reported that he will exert significant influence over who will deputize Raila Odinga in the August General elections.

According to media sources, President Kenyatta would have five members on the Azimio coalition council, Raila will have four, and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka will have one.

The Council members are set to vote on who will deputize the Azimio flag bearer via a balloting process. This indicates that both Uhuru and Raila have dominated the council positions.

Other council members include; Baringo senator Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Peter Kenneth, NARC-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi are the leaders floated as potential running mates in the August polls.

The allocation of council seats has caused disagreements within the coalition, with a group of leaders aligned with the Wiper faction saying that Kalonzo should have been allocated more slots.

“It’s very clear why we are supporting Azimio la Umoja and it’s because we believe that Kalonzo Musyoka will be the running mate,” Kitui Senator Enock Wambua says.

