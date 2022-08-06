Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Uhuru Warns Mt Kenya Against Voting for Ruto, Says Everyone is in Azimio

By

Published

20220806 215648

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned Mt Kenya residents against electing DP William Ruto in next week’s general election.

Speaking in Muranga County while commissioning projects, the head of state said that the rest of the country is aligned to the Azimio coalition saying Central Kenya risks being left out if they elect leaders aligned to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“Believe me or not, the game will be won by Raila and Martha. Ensure you elect leaders under the Azimio coalition,” Uhuru said. 

The president also refuted allegations that he wants to stay in power by using the Azimio coalition.

“I have come to bid you goodbye but also to demystify the lies said about me. You were misled that I wanted to retain power through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). However, what we wanted was the populous Mt Kenya region to enjoy an equitable share of resources compared to areas with lower population,” Uhuru said. 

 

The president stated that his successor should have the same level of passion for Mount Kenya concerns as he did.

He stated that infrastructure expansion will assist revitalize the local economy, with roads, energy, and water sources as top priorities.

President Kenyatta further accused his deputy William Ruto of disregarding his directions and prioritizing politics over work immediately following their reelection in 2017, resulting in a rupture.

“Some people have come here presenting themselves as saviours of this region. They tell you that I neglected you and I don’t care about you. I campaigned for some of those people telling lies about me.”

“After the election, I asked them to stop politicking but they defied me. I went quiet and chose the handshake for the sake of our country. This is why you have experienced peace and development in the last three years,” he remarked. 

Also Read: Big Win for Hustler Nation As Another Uhuru Ally Dumps Jubilee for Kenya Kwanza

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020