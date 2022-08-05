Connect with us

Big Win for Hustler Nation As Another Uhuru Ally Dumps Jubilee for Kenya Kwanza

Jubilee party candidate for the Embu County gubernatorial seat Emilio Kathuri has defected to William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of next week’s General Election.

In a post on Twitter DP William Ruto confirmed the defections stating that Mr Kathuri will be supporting UDA’s gubernatorial candidate Cecil Mbarire. 

The Kenya Kwanza Presidential aspirant also noted that Susan Nyaga who is running for the Embu Women Representative seat had also defected to UDA. 

“The Hustler Nation wave is real! Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri has quit the race and now supports UDA’s Cecily Mbarire,” wrote the DP.

“Susan Nyaga (Jubilee) has also abandoned her quest for Women Rep seat in favour of Pamela Njoki.” the DP Wrote. 

DP Ruto remarked that the defections demonstrated Kenya Kwanza’s support in the Mount Kenya region.

He claimed that the move by the two will ensure Cecil Mbarire’s victory in the gubernatorial election and solidify the Kenya Kwanza’s vote for him.

In addition, the UDA presidential candidate guaranteed the two candidates positions in his ministry should he win the presidential election on August 9.

Kathuri on his part noted that  Kenya Kwanza is the winning team and that Ruto’s political faction would prevail when Kenyans vote next week.

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you for having been accepted in the hustler family and I hereby state categorically that I am supporting my sister Cecily Mbarire,” Kathuri stated.

The deviation of the two has delivered a blow to the Azimio team’s efforts to gain ground in the vote-rich region.

This comes barely a week after Embakasi East Jubilee MP aspirant Maina Waruinge also defected to UDA and endorsed the Ruto led party’s aspirant Francis Mureithi for the seat. 

“Embakasi East Jubilee MP aspirant Maina Waruinge quits the race and defects to UDA to support Francis Mureithi,” Ruto posted on Facebook on August 2, 2022.

Also Read: Karanja Kibicho Hits Out at DP Ruto Again Over Rift Valley Leaflets 

