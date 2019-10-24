Connect with us
 

Politics

Uproar as Ruto Launches Electricity Connection on a ‘Falling’ House

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

EHjx5DXXUAAec T
Ruto in Narok (PHOTO COURTESY)

Deputy President William Ruto has come under intense criticism for launching an electricity connection to a structure that is not suitable to house human beings.

Ruto was on a tour of Narok County on Wednesday and witnessed the connection of the homesteads of Mzee Pesi and Mzee Kiok in Sekenani, Narok West. The project is part of the Jubilee Government’s Last Mile Connectivity Program.

According to the DP, electricity connection improves the quality of life and closes the disparities between rural and urban communities.

“Electricity changes the quality of life in a home for everyone in the family. It brings light, connectivity and convenience. Above all, it closes the disparities between urban and rural communities,” Ruto said on his Twitter handle.

Read Also: DP Ruto Accused of Buying IDs in Kibra

However, the state of the houses that were connected to the national grid has raised more questions than answers. Netizens believe the inhabitants need conducive housing more than they need power.

Image

Ruto Holds a candle

Netizens have stormed social media to criticize Ruto’s priorities. A section of Kenyans believe the money he is using to on power connections could upgrade the housing.

Ruto has severally called out Raila Odinga as the Lord of Poverty, but in giving electricity to people who don’t have the access to the most basic human needs, is he becoming the new lord of poverty?

On Wednesday night, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli maintained his stand that Ruto will not be the next President.

More people have joined the Atwoli bandwagon after the latest development.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News