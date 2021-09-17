Video: Wanjigi’s Convoy Stoned In Migori While Trying To Address Crowd

Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi’s Convoy was attacked in Migori today after referring to ODM Party leader Raila Odinga as “too outdated to lead Kenya”.

The billionaire businessman, who has expressed interest in the ODM’s ticket for the 2022 presidential race, touched down at Kisumu International Airport on Thursday morning for a tour that was to see him hold meetings with party delegates from five of the six Nyanza counties.

Wanjigi made a stopover at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church in Migori Town to address the crowd but before he could even finish a sentence, his entourage was attacked by the locals.

Youths, who were against the meeting, started hurling chairs at the ODM officials in Migori County.

Other anti-Wanjigi youths, armed with stones, invaded the venue and began beating a section of the delegates believed to be pro-Wanjigi.

The VIOLENT- @TheODMparty – back to its ways. Jimi Wanjigi, stoned in Migori. Too much on Azimio la Umoja. Right inside ODM race for Presidency, the race is decided by STONE THROWING! pic.twitter.com/ZFnzZiK30o — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 17, 2021