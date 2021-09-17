Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Video: Wanjigi’s Convoy Stoned In Migori While Trying To Address Crowd

By

Published

Wanjigi

Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi’s Convoy was attacked in Migori today after referring to ODM Party leader Raila Odinga as “too outdated to lead Kenya”.

The billionaire businessman, who has expressed interest in the ODM’s ticket for the 2022 presidential race, touched down at Kisumu International Airport on Thursday morning for a tour that was to see him hold meetings with party delegates from five of the six Nyanza counties.

READ ALSO: Ungeiba Bibi! Kenyans Believe Bob Collymore Avoided Juliani While On His Death To ‘Protect’ His Wife Wambui

Wanjigi made a stopover at Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church in Migori Town to address the crowd but before he could even finish a sentence, his entourage was attacked by the locals.

Youths, who were against the meeting, started hurling chairs at the ODM officials in Migori County.

Other anti-Wanjigi youths, armed with stones, invaded the venue and began beating a section of the delegates believed to be pro-Wanjigi.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019