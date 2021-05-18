Connect with us

Opinion: Why Do Women Respect Pastors More Than Their Husbands

By

Published

momen
A man has taken to Facebook to ask why women are obedient in church but not at home.
According to Kevin Wekesa, women will listen and obey their pastors without a doubt but can never do that to their husbands at home.
“Why do women respect pastors more than their husbands? They even go ahead and call the religious leaders, ‘Daddy’ which they never do to their providing husbands.
“The main issue here being the husbands have never told their wives, Tomorrow mama Talia you will own a big car. The husbands should give their wives big promises for them to outshine these pastors,” said Wekasa.
The posts attracted a lot of reaction on social media as many struggled to explain some of the reasons.
Here are some of the comments:
Gerald Sami

This guy is confused. When you get married you vow before the congregation that you have left all other men. The man vows he has left all other ladies. A pastor is a man and allowing him to replace the honor and respect for your husband is plain stupid. What God has put together let not even a pastor put asunder. Hallooooo.
Chinua Blessed

In this case we should all aspire to be pastor’s so that we reap the benefits fully
Evon M Ireri

Pastors eehhh!!! No offence but some of these fellows are the cause of problems in many marriages some women forget the man of the house is the head of the family not the pastor in church n respecting the pastor more than your husband its already a sin
Lukeson Kisiangani

The same Pastor is not being respected by his own wife!Think about it.
Njoku Mchelsea

Will the pastor give her the vehicle 🤔 men don’t fall to this trap🙅🏻‍♂️ and if you do just make sure you can afford.
Elly Rono

My dear,wherever you are ,you will be the next president of this country, believe and possess. I love you.

