Opinion: Why Do Women Respect Pastors More Than Their Husbands

A man has taken to Facebook to ask why women are obedient in church but not at home. According to Kevin Wekesa, women will listen and obey their pastors without a doubt but can never do that to their husbands at home.

“Why do women respect pastors more than their husbands? They even go ahead and call the religious leaders, ‘Daddy’ which they never do to their providing husbands.

“The main issue here being the husbands have never told their wives, Tomorrow mama Talia you will own a big car. The husbands should give their wives big promises for them to outshine these pastors,” said Wekasa.

The posts attracted a lot of reaction on social media as many struggled to explain some of the reasons.

Here are some of the comments: