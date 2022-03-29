Wanjigi Explains Why He Cant Reveal His Wealth

Safina Party presidential flag bearer Jimmy Wanjigi has come out to say that he will not reveal his net worth ahead of the August 9 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, March 28, the business mogul claimed that counting his money was a taboo. He gave the example of some Kenyan communities where males are not permitted to count the heads of their cattle or goats.

‘In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.

“Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries,” he explained.

Also Read

In addition, the Safina party Presidential candidate discussed his State House bid, denying claims that he had agreed to bow out in favor of Deputy President William Ruto.

He explained that they have the same political beliefs, but that they had not met since the Safina party NDC.

“The DP invited me to his NDC. He is a friend and I also invited him to mine. There is no problem with that.

‘We have not talked with him since that day. We have a common enemy as we both see that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to extend his term in office.” He said.