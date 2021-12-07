Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Wetangula’s Allies Ditch Ford Kenya To Join DAP – Kenya

By

Published

FB IMG 16388581661224793
FB IMG 16388581661224793

The bare knuckle between Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula and his key rivalries for Ford Kenya party supremacy has seized following Wamunyinyi and Eseli’s defection to Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya).

Wetangula has been facing bruise challenge from Kanduyi MP Hon Wafula Wamunyinyi and his counterpart Tongaren legislator Hon Eseli Simiyu attempting to dethrone him (Wetangula) from Ford Kenya’s top seat.

The two fierce lawmakers announced their official exit from Ford Kenya party citing mistrusts from Wetangula’s faction after the coup plotted to purge out Wetangula from party’s head seat failed.

“We all know that 2022 general election is around the corner and we have resolved not to engage our rivals in court battle that is not helpful” Wamunyinyi noted.

They informed that they will establish their next step and unveil the party which they sail through on 14th December 2021 for 2022 pre-election preparations.

“We will unveil a new party during our NDC on December 14. You will shortly know the details of our new outfit,” Wamunyinyi added.

This emerges a time when the Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu accompanied the Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa in Bungoma for streams of rallies and electorates mobilization ahead of 2022 general election.

While addressing Bungoma residents, Eseli revealed that Wetangula’s Ford Kenya had excommunicated them from the party owing to their untwisted move to make party changes and topple Wetangula from party head’s post.

“When a mad man snatches your clothes when you are taking a bath in a river, you don’t follow him naked. You cover yourself with leaves and find new clothes,” Eseli informed.

Wamunyinyi and Eseli fallout with Wetangula after influential leaders allied to Wetangula’s axis started showcasing some political notices of supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Eseli and Wamunyinyi who are believed to have received unwavering support from Defense CS Eugene Wamalwa vowed to conjoin their support to Raila’s bid.

Kisii MP Innocent Obiri Ditches PDP To Join Wetangula’s Ford Kenya

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019